Chinese court sentences Canadian national to death for drug charges

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A Chinese court said on Friday (Aug 7) it sentenced a Canadian national to death for charges of transporting and manufacturing drugs, the second Canadian in two days to receive a death penalty in narcotics-related cases.

The Foshan Intermediate People's Court identified the Canadian national as Ye Jianhui.

On Thursday (Aug 6), a Chinese court sentenced Canadian Xu Weihong to death for making drugs, the third such case in China since Canada detained a top Huawei Technologies executive in 2018.

Xu was sentenced after a trial in the southern city of Guangzhou, the Guangzhou Intermediate Court said in a notice on its website.

In Ottawa, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement that it was "profoundly concerned" by the sentence and called on China to grant clemency to Xu. The Guangzhou court did not say what drugs Xu had been convicted of making, nor give any other details about his crime.