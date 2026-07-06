Chinese court hands former official rare death sentence in $419 million graft case
- Yang Youlin, a former senior official in Nanjing, was sentenced to death for accepting over 2.2 billion yuan in bribes from 1993 to 2023.
- The court described Yang's corruption as "especially egregious" with serious social impact, and he admitted guilt and expressed remorse.
- Death sentences for corruption are rare in China, usually reserved for cases involving bribes exceeding 1 billion yuan during President Xi Jinping's crackdown.
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BEIJING - A Chinese court on July 6 sentenced Yang Youlin, a former senior official in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, to death over corruption while also convicting him of abuse of power and money laundering among other charges, a court statement showed.
Yang illegally accepted money and property totalling over 2.2 billion yuan (S$419 million) while holding various government posts from 1993 to 2023, the Changzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu province said in a statement about its first-instance judgment on July 6.
Reuters could not reach Yang or his attorney for comment.
During a years-long anti-corruption crackdown launched by President Xi Jinping, millions of people within China's vast bureaucracy have been investigated.
Many of those probes, however, end in disciplinary action, and among those reaching courts, death sentences and actual executions over graft remain rare, with just a handful of known cases in over a decade. Suspended death sentences – commonly commuted to life imprisonment – are mostly given to officials found to have accepted large bribes.
‘Especially egregious’
Yang, the former executive deputy director of Nanjing Development Zone's administrative committee, "accepted bribes in an especially huge amount, with especially serious circumstances and an especially egregious social impact", the court said.
"Yang Youlin made a final statement and admitted guilt and expressed remorse in court," according to the court statement.
In recent known corruption cases, the death sentence has been applied when sums exceeding 1 billion yuan were involved. In 2024, Li Jianping, an official in the Inner Mongolia region, was executed after being found guilty in a case involving more than 3 billion yuan.
In another major case, Zhang Zhongsheng, an official from Shanxi province, was found guilty of taking over 1 billion yuan in bribes and sentenced to death in 2018, which on appeal was changed in 2021 to a suspended death sentence and life imprisonment. REUTERS