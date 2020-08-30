Chinese coastguard cruises North Pacific Ocean to enforce fisheries law

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China has recently sent two coastguard ships to enforce fisheries law on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean, according to the China Coast Guard.

The 31-day patrol, covering around 74,000 sq nautical miles with a cumulative range of over 11,000 nautical miles, was aimed at implementing international conventions and agreements and jointly safeguarding the production of fisheries in the region, the coast guard said.

While at sea, the Chinese coast guard ships learnt information about fishing vessels operating on the seas of the North Pacific Ocean, including their catch and main operating modes.

The coast guard has sent ships to the region since July 2015 when the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the North Pacific Ocean took effect.

The coastguard said it will continue such law enforcement missions in the future to crack down on illegal fishing.

