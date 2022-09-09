Chinese city of Chengdu extends lockdown indefinitely

BEIJING - The Chinese city of Chengdu extended a lockdown indefinitely for a majority of its more than 21 million residents on Thursday, hoping to stem the transmission of Covid-19 infections.

The lockdown had been expected to be lifted on Wednesday but officials said late in the day that the virus still posed a risk in some areas.

The capital of Sichuan - a south-western province which battled heatwaves and power cuts recently and was hit by an earthquake this week - was locked down on Sept 1 after Covid-19 cases were detected, becoming the largest Chinese metropolis to be hit with curbs after Shanghai earlier in the year.

Since then, Chengdu has mostly been reporting fewer than 200 new infections a day. It found 116 new cases for Wednesday versus 121 the day earlier.

Of its 21.2 million residents, 16 million are under lockdown.

Residents of areas under lockdown will be tested every day and those who test positive will be quarantined. Those in areas deemed at high risk are not allowed out of their homes.

Chengdu is aiming for zero new community infections within a week, its Covid-19 prevention and control command said.

A handful of districts were released from full lockdown but the residents still have to undergo mass testing on Friday and Sunday.

Those in districts no longer under full lockdown are barred from going to other districts and are discouraged from leaving Chengdu for non-essential reasons.

Testing is a core part of China's strategy to contain Covid-19, but companies that provide such services are finding it harder to get paid on time.

Diagnostic firms say the testing blitz is draining their finances, as customers take longer to pay.

There is a growing risk that some yet-to-be-paid bills will be written off as bad debt, said Hangzhou-based Dian Diagnostics Group, one of China's largest Covid-19 test providers.

Eight of the largest listed virus-testing firms reported a combined 14.1 billion yuan (S$2.85 billion) increase in accounts receivable as at June 30, a rise of 73 per cent from a year earlier.

Local governments, which are responsible for covering the cost of mass testing, are facing a squeeze. Declining business activity is hurting fiscal revenue, while virus-related spending is increasing.

Ms Mia He, a healthcare analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said: "One presumptive reason is that the budget for (polymerase chain reaction) testing at the start of the year could have been underestimated, given the unexpected lockdowns that followed.

"This may lead to delayed payment for test makers."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS