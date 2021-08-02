Chinese cities roll out mass testing for millions, impose travel curbs

BEIJING • Chinese cities rolled out mass testing for millions of people and imposed fresh travel restrictions as the health authorities battled to contain the country's most widespread coronavirus outbreak in months.

China yesterday reported 75 new coronavirus cases with 53 local transmissions, with a cluster linked to an eastern airport now reported to have spread to over 20 cities and more than a dozen provinces.

The outbreak is geographically the largest to hit China in several months, after the country's successes in largely snuffing out the pandemic within its borders last year.

The authorities have now conducted three rounds of testing on Nanjing's 9.2 million residents and placed hundreds of thousands under lockdown, in an effort to curb an outbreak Beijing has blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant and peak tourist season.

They are also scrambling to track down more than 5,000 people nationwide who attended a theatre festival in Zhangjiajie, a city in Hunan province which has locked down all 1.5 million residents and shut all tourist attractions after four visitors tested positive.

Health officials say the mini-outbreak in Zhangjiajie was sparked by travellers from Nanjing and has helped spread the disease to more than 20 cities.

Yesterday, Beijing reported three locally transmitted infections - a family living on the outskirts of the Chinese capital that had returned from Zhangjiajie, the local health bureau said.

Fresh cases were reported yesterday on Hainan island, as well as in the Ningxia region and Shandong province, said the authorities.

The country is also battling a separate rise in cases in the flood-ravaged city of Zhengzhou in Henan province.

A total of 30 locally transmitted cases have been detected, with the authorities yesterday ordering tests for all of Zhengzhou's 10 million residents. The head of the city's health commission has also been sacked.

After reports that some people in the latest cluster had been vaccinated, health officials have said this is "normal" and stressed the importance of vaccination alongside strict measures.

