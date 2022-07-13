Chinese cities arrange group home buying to try to boost market

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese cities, desperate to boost home sales, have over the previous month arranged for residents, including civil servants, to group together to make property purchases, a government-backed newspaper reported on Wednesday (July 13).

The Paper, a digital news outlet, said such group buying, mainly in smaller cities with high levels of housing available, apparently circumvented rules on excessive discounting.

It reported that at least nine cities have started to require state companies and other entities to arrange collective home purchases with certain discounts since last month (June).

Hundreds of cities have this year taken steps to prop up the distressed property market, with sales by floor area down for the 10th consecutive month in May.

The central city of Huanggang with 5.9 million people, last week required state institutions and large firms to organise groups of more than 20 employees for home purchases, with a discount of no less than 3 per cent of each home price, according to a notice published on the government website on June 28.

Bazhong city, in the south-western province of Sichuan with a population of 2.7 million, said earlier this month it would also arrange group home sales targeting employees from government organs and state institutions.

The Paper reported developers in some small cities had said they would accept food, including wheat, garlic, watermelons and peaches, as downpayment substitutes, reducing the amount of cash buyers need up front and effectively making properties cheaper.