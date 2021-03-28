Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western brands

BEIJING • China's top ride-hailing app has dropped Swedish fashion retailer H&M from its listings as Chinese celebrities stopped endorsing foreign labels in a growing uproar over Western accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang.

H&M faced a public backlash in China when social media users in the country circulated a statement the company made last year announcing it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang after reports of the use of forced labour by Uighur Muslims.

Western governments and rights groups have accused the authorities in the far-western region of detaining and torturing Uighurs in camps, where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination. Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps in question as vocational training centres which help combat religious extremism.

Search results for H&M in the Didi Chuxing ride-hailing app for all of China's major cities yielded no results on Friday.

The backlash against H&M caused Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, shopping app Meituan and the maps app for search engine Baidu to remove the Swedish retailer from their listings.

Other overseas brands, including Burberry, Nike and Adidas, have also faced an online blowback after making similar statements regarding their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang.

The human rights section of H&M's website hmgroup.com on Friday no longer carried the link to the company's 2020 statement on Xinjiang, although the statement could still be accessed through the page's direct address.

Statements expressing concern about or intolerance of forced labour in Xinjiang previously seen on the websites of Spanish group Inditex, US clothing brands VF Corp and PVH as well as Abercrombie & Fitch were also no longer available on Thursday.

Following inquiries by Reuters, VF Corp pointed to a statement on a separate section of its website that said it did not source from Xinjiang. A Google cache showed the statement had been added in the last four days. VF did not respond to a question asking why the statement had been moved.

"We have to stand by the brands keeping statements condemning slavery and shame those who are taking them down. This is a defining moment for these brands," said French Member of the European Parliament Raphael Glucksmann, one of 10 EU individuals sanctioned by China. He has run social media campaigns calling on retailers to stand against forced labour in Xinjiang.

"Consumers in Europe need to place counter pressure on companies retracting their statements."

A message on the Chinese Weibo account of the German fashion house Hugo Boss on Thursday said it would "continue to purchase and support Xinjiang cotton". The next day, Hugo Boss said that it was not an authorised post, and had been deleted accordingly.

Company spokesman Carolin Westermann, in an e-mail to Reuters on Friday, said an undated English-language statement on its website stating that "so far, Hugo Boss has not procured any goods originating in the Xinjiang region from direct suppliers" was its official position.

The cotton row has spilled over into the entertainment world, with Chinese celebrities dropping several foreign retail labels, including six US brands such as Nike. New Balance, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger and Converse, owned by Nike, have come under fire in China for statements saying they would not use Xinjiang cotton.

Other brands affected include Adidas, Puma and Fast Retailing's Uniqlo.

"I can confirm that Uniqlo's Chinese brand ambassadors have terminated their contracts," said a Fast Retailing spokesman.

"Regarding cotton, we only source sustainable cotton and this has not changed."

At least 27 Chinese movie stars and singers have declared in the past two days that they would stop cooperating with foreign brands.

REUTERS