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Chinese amateur underground idols in Shanghai urged not to sing Japanese songs

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has suggested that Japan may intervene if China invades Taiwan, prompting reprisals from Beijing.

SHANGHAI – The local authorities in Shanghai have urged some Chinese amateur underground idol groups not to sing Japanese songs amid tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan, according to entertainment industry sources.

Since July, officials in several Shanghai districts have verbally warned music venues that songs with Japanese lyrics should not be performed onstage, the sources said.

In China, artists need to submit song titles and lyrics to the authorities for review ahead of planned performances.

In July, some concerts featuring Japanese idol music, as well as anime theme songs, were cancelled after organisers failed to obtain permission.

As of 2025, there were more than 250 underground idol groups in China, according to Chinese media. Many amateur idols wear Lolita-style outfits, sing Japanese songs and address audiences in Japanese during performances at small concert venues.

A member of a Shanghai idol group said the authorities’ instructions have forced changes to their gigs, with performers replacing planned Japanese songs with Chinese ones.

An entertainment industry source said the local authorities were believed to be acting in line with the central government’s stance toward Japan.

Beijing has ramped up pressure on Tokyo in various sectors, including tourism, trade, education and entertainment, since Takaichi made the parliamentary comments in November.

The bilateral dispute stems from her suggestion that Japan could use its defence forces in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

The diplomatic feud has led to the postponement or cancellation in China of movie screenings, concerts, performances by artists and animation events.

“Chinese artists who sing in Japanese have substituted for Japanese singers whose concerts were cancelled, but they can no longer do so,” another industry source said. KYODO NEWS