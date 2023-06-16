Chinese actress Zhang Yuqi under fire for saying she ‘can’t even buy socks with $131’

A Chinese actress has come under fire for flaunting her wealth during a live-streamed sales event, sparking renewed debate in China over how much celebrities earn.

Zhang Yuqi, also known as Kitty Zhang, became famous after starring in Hong Kong comic actor Stephen Chow’s 2008 film CJ7 and The Mermaid.

She held her first personal live-streaming event on Chinese social media app Douyin last Saturday.

Her co-host on the live-stream, Taiwanese actor Steven Hao, asked if she would pay 699 yuan (S$131) for an Australian wool quilt from a Chinese brand that was originally priced at 1,699 yuan.

Zhang responded: “I can’t even buy a pair of socks with 699 yuan.”

Her comment drew the ire of netizens who said she was being arrogant.

One said “poverty has limited my imagination as I’ve never seen a pair of 699 yuan socks before”, while another commented “we know you’re rich so you look down on 699 yuan”.

Zhang apologised on her Weibo account the next day, writing that what she meant to say was that wool was a very expensive material and some wool socks cost more than 699 yuan.

“Hence, it was surprising that a quality wool quilt from a well-known brand can be so affordable,” she added.

“Thank you everyone for your correction. I will try my best to express myself better to avoid any misunderstanding.”

This is not the first time Zhang made headlines for comments like these.

In 2018, she shared her diamond-purchasing experience on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, declaring that she never bought diamonds under one carat as “small diamonds are worthless”.

Earlier in January, she also told her fans not to send her gifts any more as they are wasting money and her fans “could not afford the things she wants”.