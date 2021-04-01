China's Yunnan reports 6 new cases; mass vaccinations to start

BEIJING • China will launch mass Covid-19 vaccination programmes in four border cities and counties in south-western Yunnan province - including the city of Ruili, on the country's border with Myanmar - from today, the official news agency Xinhua reported yesterday.

Ruili yesterday ordered a one-week home quarantine for residents of the city's urban area, and mass Covid-19 testing, after reporting six new locally transmitted coronavirus cases.

Health authorities in Yunnan province said the six new cases are Chinese citizens, while three asymptomatic patients - who are infected with the coronavirus but show no symptoms - are Myanmar citizens.

The new cases were discovered following a routine nucleic acid test of the city's key population groups, the Yunnan health commission said in a statement, but it did not say how they were infected.

Ruili was set to crack down on illegal border crossings, according to a statement from the city government published by the Communist Party authorities of Yunnan province.

The city will allow only individuals with a negative nucleic acid Covid-19 test within 72 hours to leave Ruili and will advise all people and vehicles coming to the city to turn back.

The city is a key transit point for Yunnan province, which has struggled to monitor its rugged 4,000km border with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam for illegal immigration, amid a wave of unauthorised crossings last year by those seeking a haven from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ruili rolled out similar measures last year after imported infections from Myanmar were detected in the city.

