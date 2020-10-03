China's Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery: Chinese state media

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on Saturday (Oct 3), wishing them a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported.

Mr Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted Covid-19, was taken to a hospital near Washington later in the day in what the White House called a precautionary measure.

He has sparred with Beijing over its handling of the virus, heightening tensions between the two countries.