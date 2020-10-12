China's Xi to deliver speech in Shenzhen marking its 40th anniversary: State media

SHENZHEN (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a key speech in Shenzhen on Wednesday (Oct 14) to mark the anniversary of the establishment of China's first special economic zone in the southern city 40 years ago, according to state media Xinhua.

On Sunday, the central government announced measures that will give Shenzhen greater control over land use and are intended to encourage foreign investment in the technology sector, while reducing red tape in energy and telecoms.

One of the testing grounds for the reforms that spurred China's high-paced growth over the last four decades, the Chinese Communist Party touts Shenzhen as a gleaming symbol of China's emergence as a global economic power.

The trip comes as China seeks to bolster plans to better integrate Shenzhen, the surrounding province of Guangdong and the former colonies of Hong Kong and Macau into what it calls the “Greater Bay Area.”

The ambitious effort faces new challenges amid trade and security disputes with the US, anxiety over the new security law in Hong Kong and travel restrictions prompted by the pandemic.

The reports suggests a prominent role for the Greater Bay Area in China’s next five-year development, which is expected to be approved by lawmakers next year in Beijing.

Top party leaders were scheduled to convene on Oct 26 to discuss an outline for the five-year plan. Chinese equities listed in Hong Kong have underperformed their mainland peers this year, with the Hang Seng China gauge down 12 per cent, versus a 17 per cent rally for the CSI 300 Index of key stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. China Telecom Corp. rose as much as 7.3 per cent on Monday and China Citic Bank Corp. added 4.7 per cent.

Mr Xi is expected to meet with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam during the trip, according to the South China Morning Post.

Mrs Lam said on Monday she will postpone her annual policy address, initially scheduled for Wednesday, to first hold a trip to Beijing to discuss China’s support for the financial hub’s economic recovery.

Mrs Lam said she will go to Beijing later this month and aim to hold her policy address by the end of November. She will also go to Shenzhen for this week’s anniversary of the establishment of China’s first special economic zone in the city 40 years ago. She said she had not scheduled a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.