Chinese President Xi Jinping receiving Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a welcome banquet for guests attending the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18.

SHENZHEN – Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Nov 18, the first official interaction between the two leaders since bilateral ties deteriorated late in 2025 in the wake of comments made by Takaichi about Taiwan.

The encounter came as Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, received guests at a welcome banquet for guests attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen. Takaichi shook hands with Xi, after which they exchanged a few words. Takaichi then shook hands with Peng.

Xi also greeted other leaders and posed with them for a group photo. Russian President Vladimir Putin stood to the left of Xi and Peng, with US President Donald Trump immediately to their right. Takaichi was several places from the centre in the back row.

Bloomberg News reported earlier in November that Japanese officials had sought reassurances from China that Xi would give Takaichi the same treatment as other world leaders at the summit and avoid a snub of the Japanese leader.

Despite the interaction at the welcome banquet, when Takaichi arrived at Shenzhen airport earlier in the day she was received by a former Chinese Foreign Ministry official rather than a current official. The welcome ceremony was much smaller than that for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung earlier in the day.

At a meeting with journalists, Japanese Foreign Ministry press secretary Toshihiro Kitamura played down the significance of Takaichi’s handshake with Xi, describing it as “normal protocol”.

Relations between China and Japan deteriorated sharply after Takaichi told parliament in November 2025 that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a situation threatening Japan’s survival. While that has long been the view in Tokyo, previous prime ministers have avoided stating it in public to prevent roiling ties with Beijing.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory, reacted angrily and demanded that Takaichi retract the remarks. She has not done so. Japan has insisted that the door to communication with China remains open, but there has been minimal high-level interaction between Tokyo and Beijing in the past year.

China has imposed a series of political and economic measures against Japan, including restrictions on rare-earth exports that are important to the Japanese auto and technology industries. China has also accused Takaichi of “neo-militarism” as she seeks to increase investment in Japan’s defence sector.

On Nov 18, Takaichi greeted Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu before they sat down for an ASEAN meeting with China, Japan and South Korea. BLOOMBERG