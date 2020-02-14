Coronavirus: China must fix problems exposed during outbreak, says Xi Jinping

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday (Feb 14) the ruling Communist Party must fix various problems, loopholes and weaknesses exposed during the current outbreak of the coronavirus, state television reported.

"To ensure people's life, safety and health is a major task of our party's governance," Mr Xi was quoted as saying at a meeting of a committee on deepening reforms. He also said Beijing would move to improve medical insurance and treatment systems for major diseases.

