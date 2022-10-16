China’s most important political meeting to kick off with lengthy report by President Xi

BEIJING - China’s closely-watched Communist Party congress kicks off on Sunday in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping is almost certain to assume a rare third term in office as head of the party and the military.

Some 2,300 delegates from around the country have gathered at the Great Hall of the People, where Mr Xi will deliver his political report shortly after an opening ceremony at 10am.

The report will shed light on the country’s policy priorities and provide clues on possible changes to China’s zero-Covid approach, the economy, its policy towards Taiwan, push for common prosperity, and the country’s technological drive.

It will be a road map for China for the next five to 10 years and possibly longer.

The congress will strengthen President Xi’s hand by giving him a rare third five-year term as general secretary of the Communist Part of China (CPC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission, as well as usher in personnel and policy changes.

During the week-long congress, about 2,300 delegates will elect the 370-odd-member Central Committee.

The Central Committee will in turn, at its first plenum, elect the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee – the pinnacle of power in China – and the wider Politburo of 18 other members, as well as the Central Military Commission.

Amendments to the party’s Constitution are expected to elevate Mr Xi’s political ideology – Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era – that was already enshrined at the last party congress.

The congress could also bestow titles such as the “Navigator” and the “People’s Leader” on Mr Xi, putting him on a par with Chairman Mao Zedong who was known as the “Great Helmsman” and the “Great Leader”.

Mr Xi’s political report will be keenly watched for what it says about Taiwan, especially amid heightened tensions after United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island in August.

Political pundits say the report is not likely to contain a timetable for reunification with Taiwan, which Beijing has claimed as its own since the 1949 revolution.

China will not abandon its longstanding policy of seeking peaceful reunification, but the Anti-Secession Law passed in 2005 mandates non-peaceful means if Taiwan formally declares independence.

A spokesperson for the congress told reporters on Saturday in a pre-conference press briefing that Beijing is willing to continue to work to achieve peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but that it also reserves the right to use force.

Beijing is “willing to continue working with the greatest sincerity and exerting our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification”, said the spokesperson Sun Yeli.

“We do not promise to renounce the use of force, and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures,” Mr Sun said in response to a question about a White Paper on Taiwan put out in August.

Determined to make reunification his most enduring legacy, Mr Xi is likely to step up reunification overtures after the congress ends.

But his immediate priority would be on economic growth and employment as well as improving the Chinese standard of living.