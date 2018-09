VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA (REUTERS) - Protectionism and unilateralism were rearing their heads in global politics, and the states of north-east Asia should work together to counter that trend, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday (Sept 12).

"There are deep and complex changes underway in the international situation; the politics of force, unilateral approaches and protectionism are rearing their head," Mr Xi said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Russia's Pacific coast.