China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election victory

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (Nov 25) congratulated Mr Joe Biden on winning the Nov. 3 US presidential election, voicing hope the two countries could promote a healthy and stable development of bilateral ties, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Sino-US relations have deteriorated to their worst in decades during incumbent US President’s Donald Trump’s four years in office, with disputes simmering over issues from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the coronavirus.

In his congratulatory message to Mr Biden, Mr Xi said healthy ties between the world’s two biggest economies were not only in the fundamental interests of their two peoples but also expected by the international community, Xinhua reported.

China’s foreign ministry congratulated Mr Biden on Nov 13, nearly a week after many US allies had, holding out as Mr Trump, who is still challenging the election results, refused to concede defeat.

In 2016, Mr Xi sent congratulations to Mr Trump on Nov 9, a day after that year’s election.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan congratulated Mr Biden's running mate Kamala Harris on being elected the next US vice-president, Xinhua said.