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China’s Xi calls for qualitative improvement, measurable growth in economy

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Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised upholding the Communist Party of China’s “absolute leadership” over the armed forces and advancing the “political building of the military”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised upholding the Communist Party of China’s “absolute leadership” over the armed forces and advancing the “political building of the military”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Xi Jinping called for “high-quality development” and “reasonable quantitative growth” in China’s economy, Xinhua reported.
  • He said China must keep “absolute leadership” of the Communist Party over the armed forces and push “political building of the military”.
  • The speech marked the 90th anniversary of the Long March, linking economic reform, military reform, and party control to China’s future stability.

AI generated

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth in the economy in a speech on Oct 22, Xinhua reported.

“We must resolutely promote high-quality development and continuously meet the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life,” Xi said about promoting comprehensive social progress while maintaining stability.

He also emphasised upholding the Communist Party of China’s “absolute leadership” over the armed forces and advancing the “political building of the military”, the state news agency reported.

The leader mentioned reform in the military, and strengthening through science and technology, as well as with talent and lawful governance.

The speech was part of commemorations for the 90th anniversary of the Long March, a series of retreats by the Red Army, led by Mao Zedong, to evade the pursuing Nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek in 1934 and 1935. REUTERS

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