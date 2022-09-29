Attach great importance to development of China-Japan relations: Xi Jinping

Mr Xi Jinping said he is willing to work with Mr Fumio Kishida to build China-Japan relationships. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING - China's President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday he attaches great importance to the development of China-Japan relations, state television CCTV reported.

Mr Xi said he is willing to work with Mr Kishida to build China-Japan relationships, CCTV said, citing a phone call between the two to exchange congratulations to each other on the 50th anniversary of normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries. REUTERS

This is a developing story.

