China's wolf warrior goes after foreign media

China Bureau Chief
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaking during an online press conference in Beijing on March 7, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    11 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Every year, questions thrown up at the foreign minister's annual news conference on the sidelines of China's parliamentary meetings almost always, predictably, centre on the country's foreign policy and relations with other nations, blocs and regions.

But this year, the last question posed was not the typical diplomacy query.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 