China’s Wang tells ex-Japan minister bilateral ties need to be normalised

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi urged Japan to “correct the erroneous words and deeds” of its leader on the Taiwan issue as soon as possible.

CHINA - China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Sept 28 told Japan’s former foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya in Beijing that bilateral ties currently face a severe situation and need to be “normalised,” the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Iwaya is visiting China as the head of a delegation from a Japanese trade promotion body in a bid to help break the deadlock in the two countries’ relationship amid a months-long diplomatic row over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on a Taiwan emergency.

Wang urged Japan to “correct the erroneous words and deeds” of its leader on the Taiwan issue as soon as possible, the ministry added, referring to Takaichi’s parliamentary comments last November.

Beijing has balked at her suggestion that Japan would act in support of its security ally, the US, in the event of an attack on the self-ruled democratic island claimed by China.

Noting that this year marks 80 years since the start of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, established by the Allies to try Japanese war criminals between 1946 and 1948, Wang underlined the need for Japan to learn from history, saying otherwise it will be impossible to open up a future, the ministry said.

Amid the diplomatic feud, Beijing has stepped up criticism of the Takaichi government’s defence buildup policies, claiming that “neo-militarism” is on the rise in her country.

The top Chinese diplomat expressed hope that the trade body will carry forward the tradition of friendship and encourage Japan to make the right choices.

The China visit by Japan’s Association for the Promotion of International Trade was postponed from June following the death of former foreign minister Yohei Kono, who previously headed the entity.

Wang said Kono dared to confront Japan’s dark past and reflect on the crimes committed during Japanese military aggression, earning him the respect of the people of China and other Asian nations, the ministry said.

Iwaya, for his part, said the current state of Sino-Japanese relations is concerning. He pledged to carry forward Kono’s legacy and work to steer the relationship back on track, it added.

As chief Cabinet secretary in 1993, Kono was the one who read aloud the government’s apology for the Japanese military’s role in forcing “comfort women,” mainly from the Korean Peninsula, to work in military brothels during World War II.

The roughly 50-member delegation, which includes Japanese corporate executives, is exploring the possibility of meeting with senior Chinese officials during their four-day stay through Wednesday. During its previous visit in June 2025, the group held talks with Premier Li Qiang. KYODO NEWS