China's updated climate pledge disappoints with modest targets

In a disappointment to climate experts, China made only modest improvements to its previous pledges in its updated climate commitments submitted to the United Nations on Thursday.

The experts were expecting China, the world's largest greenhouse gas polluter, to demonstrate greater ambition ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow next week.

Experts say the country's updated commitments, known as its nationally determined contribution (NDC), reflect Beijing's domestic concerns such as recent widespread power shortages, as well as its cynicism over climate targets set by other major economies.

In its latest NDC, China said it aims to peak carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality before 2060. It would also lower CO2 emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 65 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

In effect, the NDC formalises pledges that Chinese President Xi Jinping had made last September on peaking carbon emissions and carbon neutrality.

Greenpeace China global policy adviser Li Shuo called China's latest NDC "underwhelming to the international community" ahead of COP26, seen as a crucial summit to help the world find a way back from the brink of the climate crisis.

Scientists say nations need to keep global warming to within 1.5 deg C of pre-industrial levels to avert climate disaster.

Beijing's climate momentum had been growing in the past year, after Mr Xi's carbon neutrality pledge last September. Since then, Beijing has also said it would stop financing overseas coal projects, and begin to draw down coal use from 2025.

"I think a lot of people were hoping for China to step up in this final submission to the UN. This gap in China's climate ambition inevitably leaves a gap in the global climate effort," said Mr Li.

China accounts for some 27 per cent of global emissions and any actions it takes on reducing emissions would have a big impact, say climate experts.

Ms Helen Mountford, vice-president of climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, said Beijing "needs to take more actions domestically to rein in greenhouse gas emissions this decade".

She pointed out that China would need to rapidly shift its energy mix from coal to wind and solar power, and shrink its carbon footprint by 2027 or sooner.

"If the world is going to have any chance of coming to grips with the climate crisis, China - as well as all other major emitters - needs to graduate from taking small steps to giant leaps towards a cleaner and safer future," she added.

But experts say China's appetite for major climate action in the near term is limited by domestic reasons such as economic uncertainties and the recent power shortages.

"In such a situation, China's focus now is on whether it can implement its existing pledges," said Mr Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, a Beijing research and advocacy group.

But Mr Li also said the NDC reflected the Chinese view on the progress and political logjam other countries are facing on the climate front. "The Chinese side does consider what other large economies are doing with regard to their own decarbonisation and climate finance, and I think they looked around and found that many others are struggling with it as well," he said.

Of particular concern is the situation in the United States, where there are doubts over whether the Biden administration would be able to pass its climate spending plans through Congress, he noted.

The White House on Thursday unveiled a US$1.75 trillion (S$2.35 trillion) spending package - which includes around US$555 billion for climate change.

Mr Li said that while China's updated NDC reflected its view of the climate ambition at the international level, Beijing had missed an opportunity to demonstrate global leadership.

"It was a real missed opportunity. Beijing had a moment to demonstrate that the Chinese side can make steady progress in decarbonising its economy and in truly fulfilling the spirit of the Paris Agreement, but instead China was rather reserved," he said.