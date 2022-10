BEIJING - To invoke the late British prime minister Winston Churchill, this month's quinquennial election to the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is "a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma".

During the CPC's week-long 20th national congress which convenes on Sunday, some 2,300 delegates will elect the Central Committee's 200-odd full members and around 170 alternate members.