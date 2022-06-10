China's top Taiwan affairs official may be next foreign minister

Former ambassador to UN Liu Jieyi emerges as top contender to succeed Wang Yi

and
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China's former ambassador to the United Nations and now head of its Taiwan Affairs Office has emerged as the front runner to become the country's next foreign minister in the wake of a recent reshuffle of top diplomatic posts, political pundits have said.

Veteran diplomat Liu Jieyi, 64, is tipped to succeed Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 68, who is expected to retire either this year or during a Cabinet reshuffle next year. But it remains unclear if Mr Liu will also assume Mr Wang's other post as state councillor, a position that ranks just below the vice-premiers.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 10, 2022, with the headline China's top Taiwan affairs official may be next foreign minister. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top