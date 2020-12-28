China's top legislature to hold 4th annual session on March 4-5

BEIJING • China's top legislature will hold its fourth annual session in Beijing on March 4-5, according to a decision announced by the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The party's regular business will be reviewed during the annual session, including a Government Work Report, the functioning of top judicial authorities and the annual budget, the NPC said on Saturday.

The decision also suggests that the session will evaluate drafts on the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) for National Economic and Social Development and Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Furthermore, draft amendments to the NPC's organic law and the body's procedural rules are also expected to be reviewed during next year's session.

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference will start on March 4 in Beijing.

At a State Council meeting last Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang stressed the importance of showcasing China's resolve to further reform and open up, as the country devises its blueprint for social and economic development for the 2021-25 period.

Speaking at the meeting on China's 14th Five-Year Plan, Mr Li said the country must give full play to the decisive role of the market in the allocation of resources and enable the government to play a better role going forward.

He highlighted the role of deepening reform in creating jobs, promoting innovation, creating wealth and enabling sustainable development, saying reform is the key to further unleashing market vitality and social creativity.

Innovation at the institutional and systemic level must be moved forward to amplify the role of government funding in spurring private investment during the implementation of key projects concerning public livelihoods and expanding effective investment, he said.

The country must come up with new opening-up measures at the institutional level to better the environment for foreign trade and investment, and enhance international exchanges and cooperation, said Mr Li.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK