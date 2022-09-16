China's top legislator hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea on supply chains

SEOUL - China's top legislator Li Zhanshu said on Friday he hopes to further strengthen cooperation with South Korea on supply chains, after meeting with South Korean parliament speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul.

Mr Li also said he hoped negotiations on a China-South Korea free trade agreement could be accelerated, adding that stronger communications was important amid rapidly evolving international political situations.

Mr Li is set to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has sought to assure Beijing that his push to deepen ties with the United States is not a threat.

Seoul is trying to manage its alliance with the US and its relationship with China, South Korea's top trade partner, amid their intensifying rivalry.

Mr Yoon has made strengthening ties with Washington a cornerstone of efforts to deter North Korea, but has insisted that none of its steps exclude or oppose Beijing.

Mr Yoon's expected meeting with Mr Li comes after the South Korean president was criticised, including by lawmakers in his ruling party, for not meeting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip last month that included a stop in self-ruled Taiwan to the fury of China.

Mrs Pelosi met the leaders of Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Japan during her trip.

Mr Yoon, who was in Seoul at that time but on vacation, had a phone call with Mrs Pelosi instead. His office said the decision was made in consideration of national interests, and that there was no pressure from China, which welcomed the first high-level delegation from Mr Yoon's administration days later.

Mr Yoon is making the effort to meet Mr Li because of strong ties with the US, not despite them, said security scholar Zhao Tong at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"The Yoon administration prioritises substantive strategic cooperation with the United States but at the same time seeks an image of maintaining a balanced relationship between Washington and Beijing," he said. REUTERS