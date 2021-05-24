China's top diplomat to visit Russia

BEIJING • China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi will visit Russia for the 16th strategic and security consultation between the two countries starting today, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Mr Yang, director of the Communist Party's central committee for foreign affairs who sits on the 25-member Politburo, will also visit Slovenia and Croatia, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said. The trip will end on Thursday.

Beijing and Moscow have been seeking to further bolster bilateral ties, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying in March that relations between the two countries were the "best in history".

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for further collaboration on nuclear power between the two countries last week as he and Russian President Vladimir Putin watched the launch via a video link of a cooperation project building four nuclear reactors in China.

In a phone call at the end of last year, Mr Xi and Mr Putin vowed to strengthen "strategic coordination" as the world enters "an era of global turbulence", in a reference to the challenges posed by the United States.

BLOOMBERG