China's top diplomat on visit to Singapore

BEIJING - China's top diplomat is on a visit to Singapore and South Korea in what could be viewed as a bid by the nation to improve ties with its Asian neighbours amid deteriorating relations with the US.

Mr Yang Jiechi, a member of China's powerful politburo and head of the Chinese Communist Party's foreign affairs office, will be in Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday (Aug 18 and 19) at the invitation of the Singapore Government, said the Chinese foreign ministry.

He will then travel to Busan on Friday (Aug 20) and hold talks with South Korea's new national security adviser Suh Hoon on Saturday.

The talks will centre on Covid-19 response cooperation, bilateral relations and the situation in the Korean peninsula, said a South Korean presidential office spokesman.

The two sides will also discuss President Xi Jinping's planned visit to South Korea, which had been expected to take place in the first half of the year but had been shelved because of the pandemic. President Xi was last there in 2014.

South Korea was the first country in May to establish a "green channel" with China to allow certain business people to travel between the two countries. Singapore followed suit.

Mr Yang is widely regarded as China's foreign policy tzar. He was Ambassador to the US from 2001 to 2005 and Foreign Minister between 2007 and 2013.

He was last in Singapore in 2015, accompanying President Xi on his first state visit to the Republic to mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.