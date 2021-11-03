China's stringent virus policy set to stay: Experts

BEIJING • China will not give up on its zero-tolerance stance on local Covid-19 cases any time soon, some experts said, as the policy has allowed it to quickly quell local outbreaks, while the virus continues to spread outside its borders.

To stop local cases from turning into wider outbreaks, China has developed and continually refined its coronavirus-fighting arsenal, including mass testing, targeted lockdowns and travel restrictions, even when those measures have disrupted local economies.

"The policy (in China) will remain for a long time," Dr Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory disease expert who helped formulate China's Covid-19 strategy early last year, told state media.

"How long it will last depends on the virus-control situation worldwide."

In a major outbreak in July and August, China counted more than 1,200 local symptomatic infections. In the latest flare-up, mostly in northern China, 538 local cases were reported between Oct 17 and Monday. Despite the lower caseload, the geographical spread of the infections has affected China's leisure and tourism sectors.

Since Oct 23, travel agencies have not been allowed to organise trips between certain provinces, with such restrictions affecting tourism in nearly one-third of the mainland's 31 province-level regions including the capital Beijing.

Many cities with infections have closed their indoor entertainment and cultural venues. A flurry of marathons, theatrical performances and concerts have also been cancelled or postponed.

China requires weeks of quarantine for most travellers arriving from abroad. In contrast, some Asia-Pacific countries are starting to open selectively to fully vaccinated international travellers.

The successful containment of clusters and popular support for restricting international travel make it overwhelmingly likely that China will stick to its zero tolerance towards domestic cases for at least another year, Gavekal Dragonomics analyst Ernan Cui said in a note.

"Officials seem to believe that giving up on the zero-tolerance approach would just replace one set of problems with another," Ms Cui wrote.

Dr Zhong told state media CGTN that the current 2 per cent death rate of the disease globally, despite vaccination, is not tolerable in China.

"Zero tolerance costs a lot indeed, but letting the virus spread costs more," he said.

Some countries had loosened curbs while still reporting some small clusters, leading to a new series of infections that have since forced them to backpedal again, Dr Zhong said, warning that such back-and-forth in policy costs more, and has a greater impact on the public.

The cost of treating Covid-19 patients - on average 20,000 yuan (S$4,200) each and sometimes over 1 million yuan for those critically ill - totalled 2.8 billion yuan as at end-June, all paid for by the government, state media said in August.

China yesterday reported 71 new confirmed Covid-19 cases for Monday, compared with 92 a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 54 were locally transmitted cases, compared with 59 a day earlier.

The north-eastern province of Heilongjiang led with 27 new local cases, followed by new reports of infections in Hebei, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Beijing, Ningxia, as well as Shandong, Jiangxi and Qinghai.

China administered about 5.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2.279 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed.

