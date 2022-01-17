China's state planner urges local govts to avoid one-size-fits-all curbs

BEIJING • China's state planner yesterday urged local governments to minimise the impact of Covid-19 restrictions over the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday to help a rebound in consumption, as rising cases of the Omicron variant threaten economic growth.

"Local governments should avoid simplified, one-size-fits-all... Covid-19 epidemic and control measures (over the holiday) and minimise the impact on the people's life," the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

It said low-risk places in China should meet the reasonable demand for short trips from urban and rural residents, and step up the supply of everyday products over the holiday period.

China has reported local cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in at least five provinces and municipalities, including a first infection in the capital Beijing on Saturday, just weeks ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday starting on Feb 1 and the Winter Olympics beginning on Feb 4.

Yesterday, it reported 65 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for Saturday. That was down from 104 comparable cases a day earlier, as the outbreak in the north-western city of Xi'an winds down after strict lockdowns.

The detection of Omicron has prompted many cities to impose curbs to stop its spread, threatening to further undercut slowing economic growth.

"It is too soon to conclude that Omicron will swamp China's efforts to suppress Covid-19," said Mr Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, in a note issued on Friday. "But it is clear that the emergence of more transmissible variants is requiring more frequent interventions... And the economic toll from this vigilance is mounting."

The Chinese economy likely grew at its slowest pace in 11/2 years in the fourth quarter, weighed down by weaker demand due to a property downturn, restrictions on debt and strict Covid-19 measures.

The NDRC yesterday also said that it supports the healthy development of the property market and legitimate demand from home buyers, while asking local governments to step up oversight of unfair competition and other monopolistic behaviours over the holiday period.

"The measures are aimed to further release the potential of consumer spending and push for a stable start to the economic growth in the first quarter," the NDRC said.

Local governments are also on high alert against potential Covid-19 cases from outside, with many urging residents to stay put for the third straight year during what is usually the busiest travel period of the year.

However, some Beijing residents, concerned about being trapped in the city for the upcoming week-long New Year holiday, are rushing to travel back to their hometowns early because of the Omicron case.

"It's worrying that the source of the infection in Beijing remains unclear," said Ms Shelly Fong, who has decided to travel back to her home in Liaoning province today. "If there's an outbreak in Beijing, I won't be able to return home."

"What if there are no flights? What if there's a lockdown in Beijing? These are real possibilities," she said.

