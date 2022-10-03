China's state-backed hydrogen vehicle industry struggles to find its feet

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - The announcement this week that global auto giants Toyota Motor and Hyundai Motor will start selling hydrogen fuel-cell passenger cars in China later this year has jolted the fledgling sector.

Though both emphasized that the sales would be small-scale at first - Toyota's local partner will start with 50 cars - it could mark a turning point for the local hydrogen vehicle market, which has so far mostly involved commercial trucks, public buses and tractors.

The announcements come months after China's top economic planner set specific new targets for how many fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) should arrive on the country's roads in the coming years. These high-level blueprints have ignited market and investor interest in the emerging technology, which has primarily seen take-up from government-linked entities so far.

The push comes as Chinese policymakers explore new options to meet their ambitious dual carbon goals, as hydrogen cells produce only water as a byproduct. But questions remain about the sustainability of subsidies, overdependence on government support, and weak private sector demand for the pricey products. Meanwhile upstream raw materials, production and storage are presenting challenges.

Flood of investment

"The competition was fierce." That's how a state-owned investor described the pre-IPO financing of Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co. Ltd. (SHPT). "Even the 'number-one boss' of a central-government owned oil company visited SHPT. Eventually, more than a dozen state-owned enterprises, leading private equity funds, and venture capital funds joined SHPT's 880-million-yuan financing plan."

SHPT, a fuel-cell battery manufacturing unit which is being spun off of state-owned auto giant SAIC for a future listing, completed five rounds of financing since it was established in 2018 through September 2021. After these rounds, its valuation reached approximately 4.13 billion yuan (S$834 million), 9.6 times the value of its net assets at the end of 2020. On June 28, SHPT filed an IPO prospectus with Shanghai's STAR Market, with the goal of raising over 1 billion yuan.

Most of the interest can be explained by the firm's powerful parent, which can ensure stable sales for an industry which lacks market-driven demand. Many of SHPT's other investors also have government connections which can help boost otherwise weak demand. A state-owned investor that only invested 50 million yuan was able to grow its stake and snag a board seat because it was able to generate a significant number of sales.

SHPT is far from alone in deriving much of its support from the government. Its peers such as Refire, Dongyue Future Hydrogen, GuofuHee, Shanghai Zhizhen and SinoSynergy have all completed several rounds of financing and put forward listing plans. All have received policy support from hydrogen vehicle pilot programs operating in cities around China.

These investors are not after short-term profits - which is lucky, as most companies are bleeding cash and plowing money into research and development. While SHPT's annual operating income increased to 587 million yuan last year from 247 million the prior year, its losses only narrowed to 59 million from 94 million, according to its June prospectus.

An investor at a venture capital institution said that investors are primarily basing their bets on the development goals put forward by governments. "Everyone is eyeing the market demand outlined by policy planning," said the investor.

Policy support

In March, the National Development and Reform Commission announced a plan for the development of hydrogen energy until 2035. The economic planner's goal is to have a fully-fledged hydrogen energy industry within the next 15 years and 50,000 hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles on the road by 2025, up from about 9,000 last year.

This kind of state-led industry development is not new in China. Years of hefty government support were crucial for the success of the country's electric vehicle industry. In September 2020, five ministries including the Ministry of Finance launched a FCEV pilot project in which five "city clusters" were chosen to develop an FCEV industrial chain and related technologies.

The five pilot zones include the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei zone, a separate but overlapping Hebei pilot led by the city of Zhangjiakou, and pilots in Shanghai, Guangdong, and Henan. City clusters that meet the targets set in the national plan can receive up to 1.7 billion yuan in fiscal bonuses from the central government.

The clusters' plans in total aim for the production of more than 30,000 FECVs by 2025, most commercial vehicles such as medium- or heavy-duty trucks. Hydrogen fuel cells have an advantage over electric batteries for these commercial vehicles because of FCEV's longer range and shorter refueling time.