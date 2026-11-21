China’s spies set sights on AI chips years before Nvidia scandal
Chris Buckley and Julian E. Barnes
- China’s spy agency has made advanced AI chips a top priority, as Xi Jinping pushes for “core technologies” and a fight against Western “chokeholds” on development.
- Officials say the Ministry of State Security has set up a team to help Chinese firms acquire or smuggle chips, gather semiconductor intelligence, and support the wider “counter-blockade” effort.
- The US is tightening export controls, including a new rule on overseas data centres, which may push China to speed up self-reliance in computing power and AI.
AI generated
When China’s top espionage agency updated its priorities this year, it added a revealing goal: overcoming Western barriers to technologies that President Xi Jinping sees as crucial to China’s rise.
At the heart of that quest are the advanced semiconductors needed to power artificial intelligence, including chips that the United States has barred US companies like Nvidia from exporting to China.