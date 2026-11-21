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China has sometimes used front organisations or researchers to collect information about foreign AI technology, a consultant said.

When China’s top espionage agency updated its priorities this year, it added a revealing goal: overcoming Western barriers to technologies that President Xi Jinping sees as crucial to China’s rise.

At the heart of that quest are the advanced semiconductors needed to power artificial intelligence, including chips that the United States has barred US companies like Nvidia from exporting to China.