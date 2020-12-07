China’s Sino Biopharmaceutical invests $687 million in Sinovac to boost vaccine production

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China’s Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited said on Monday (Dec 7) it would invest US$515 million (S$687.15 million) in Sinovac Biotech, which Sinovac said would help it to double its Covid-19 vaccine production capacity.

The investment will give Sino Biopharmaceutical a 15.03 per cent interest in Sinovac, Sino Biopharmaceutical said in a statement on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Sinovac said in a statement on its website that it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually, and that it aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual Covid-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.