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A screen in Islamabad, Pakistan, showing the Nov 25 launch of the Shenzhou-24 mission to China's Tiangong space station, with Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali on board.

DONGFENG LANDING SITE, China - China’s Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, carrying three astronauts including a Pakistani national, undocked from the country’s space station on Nov 29 at 11.42pm and began a journey back to earth, state news agency Xinhua reported.

• Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s space station and also the first Pakistani in orbit, spent about five days aboard Tiangong space station

• Ali arrived at China’s space station on Nov 25 aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, in a mission that marked China’s first crewed spaceflight with a foreign cosmonaut

• The joint flight is part of a broader China-Pakistan space partnership that dates back to the early 1990s and began with Chinese-launched Pakistani satellites

• Though Ali’s stay is much shorter than the roughly six-month rotation for a Chinese astronaut, it has been cause for huge celebration in Pakistan

• He is returning to earth alongside Shenzhou-23 crew members Zhang Zhiyuan, commander of the return mission, and Lai Ka-ying, the first astronaut from Hong Kong and China’s fourth female space traveller

• The Shenzhou-23 return capsule will later conduct a controlled re-entry and touch down at the Dongfeng Landing Site in northern China

• The journey from undocking to landing is expected to take about 5.5 hours under China’s three-orbit autonomous fast-return profile

• As a payload specialist, Ali was tasked with four joint China-Pakistan experiments in life sciences and materials science while in orbit REUTERS