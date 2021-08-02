For Subscribers
News analysis
China's risk-averse political culture proves deadly in Henan floods
Inexperience and reluctance of officials to act without orders blamed for high death toll
The meteorological authorities in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou issued close to 10 red alerts in the middle of last month, anticipating torrential rain over the following days.
The provincial weather bureau of landlocked Henan even sent about 120 million text messages to mobile phone users warning them of the storms.