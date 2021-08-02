News analysis

China's risk-averse political culture proves deadly in Henan floods

Inexperience and reluctance of officials to act without orders blamed for high death toll

Benjamin Kang Lim Global Affairs Correspondent In Beijing 
A man waiting to be rescued from a stranded vehicle in Zhengzhou, Henan province, on July 22 when more than 200mm of rain fell in one hour in the city.
  • Published
    35 min ago
The meteorological authorities in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou issued close to 10 red alerts in the middle of last month, anticipating torrential rain over the following days.

The provincial weather bureau of landlocked Henan even sent about 120 million text messages to mobile phone users warning them of the storms.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2021, with the headline 'China's risk-averse political culture proves deadly in Henan floods'. Subscribe
