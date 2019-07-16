China's Q2 growth hits 27-year low

China's economic growth slumped to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of this year, a 27-year low.

Figures released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that GDP growth had slowed further from 6.4 per cent in the first quarter, as the country continued to grapple with the impact of a trade war with the United States.

The economy grew by 6.3 per cent in the first half of the year, according to NBS. The figure is still within the 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent target Beijing set for the full year.

NBS spokesman Mao Shengyong said that despite the slowdown, which he attributed to external uncertainties and downward pressure at home, China's economy performed within a "reasonable range".

Analysts expect growth to continue to weaken, which would likely prompt more aggressive stimulus measures by the government.

