China's push to be technological powerhouse may be hampered by lack of expertise and tech

There is also a lack of engineers in China who understand the process of chip making.PHOTO: REUTERS
China Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
BEIJING - When China's party leadership outlined short- and medium-term economic goals in its 14th Five Year Plan, it pledged to turn the nation into a technological powerhouse and move it towards developing self-reliance in tech.

In the 142-page document released on Friday (March 5), the leadership said: "(The country will) take scientific and technological independence and self-reliance as the strategic support of national development... strengthen innovation-driven development strategy, improve the national innovation system, and accelerate the construction of a scientific and technological power."

