Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a videoconference last Wednesday with some 100,000 provincial leaders to warn of China's economic difficulties and exhort them to help firms resume production after Covid-19 lockdowns.

That same week the State Council, China's Cabinet, announced a slew of measures to boost the faltering economy, badly hit by lockdowns in several cities, including the commercial hub Shanghai, in response to a sweeping Omicron wave since early this year.