China's probe to measure Moon's temperatures

Night on the Moon is dark and cold, but Chinese scientists do not yet know exactly how cold it can be. The Chang'e-4 probe, which landed on the far side of the Moon on Jan 3 and is seen here in a China National Space Administration photo taken taken by lunar rover Yutu 2 last Friday, will help the researchers measure the Moon's temperatures. A lunar day equals 14 days on Earth, and a lunar night is the same length. Scientists estimate that the highest temperature during the day might reach 127 deg C, while the lowest at night could fall to minus 183 deg C.