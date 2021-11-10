China's President Xi to participate in Apec meetings via video link

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's President Xi Jinping will participate in, and speak at, a meeting of the leaders of Asia-Pacific trade group Apec via video link on Friday (Nov 12), the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Leaders of the grouping, hosted this year by New Zealand, will focus on the region's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, emphasising supply chain support and decarbonising economies.

Mr Xi will also make a keynote address to a Nov 11 meeting for Apec business leaders, the ministry said in a website statement on Wednesday.