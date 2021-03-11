China's premier says job pressure still huge, will continue work with WHO to seek Covid-19 origins

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday (March 11) that pressure on employment is still huge this year, but he still hopes China could exceed the government's 2021 target to create more than 11 million urban jobs.

Mr Li was speaking to reporters at a media briefing after the close of the annual meeting of Parliament in Beijing.

The Premier said that China desires to see robust growth, but it must also be “sober" about the uncertainties. He added that aiming for 6 per cent GDP growth is not a low target.

“We could grow beyond 6 per cent but we also want high-quality and sustainable growth,” Mr Li said. “Huge fluctuations would cause disruptions in market expectations and are not necessarily good for stable growth in the long term.”

Meanwhile, China will continue to work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in trying to find the origins of Covid-19, the Premier said, in response to a question on US criticism that it was not transparent in sharing data on early cases with a WHO investigation earlier this year.

Mr Li said China had "acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach".