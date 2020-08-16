China's new local Covid-19 cases fall as Xinjiang cluster recedes

BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - China's new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus fell to a one-month low as a cluster in the western region of Xinjiang receded, data released by the country's health authority on Sunday (Aug 16) showed.

The number of locally transmitted cases in China dropped to four on Aug 15, all of which were in Xinjiang, the National Health Commission said in a statement. That compares with eight cases nationwide a day earlier, and is the lowest since July 16.

No new locally transmitted cases were recorded on Aug 15 in the city of Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province, after provincial authorities there reported fresh infections a day earlier.

A woman who worked at an Alibaba-owned supermarket chain in Shenzhen had returned to her hometown of Lufeng and tested positive for the virus on Aug 14. Both cities are in Guangdong.

On the same day, Lufeng also reported three asymptomatic cases, while Shenzhen reported two asymptomatic carriers.

Asymptomatic cases test positive for the virus, but China does not classify them as confirmed cases until they show clinical symptoms of infection such as a fever or a cough.

In mainland China, the total number of new confirmed infections stood at 19 on Aug 15, including so-called imported cases involving travellers arriving from abroad. That compares with 22 a day earlier.

As of Aug 15, mainland China had 84,827 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Meanwhile, an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by China is safe and generates an immune response, according to data from clinical trials published in The Journal of the American Medical Association.

The research paper provided an interim analysis of the phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials of an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under the China National Biotec Group, affiliated to Sinopharm, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The research involved data on 320 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 59, of which 96 participated in phase-1 clinical trials and 224 participated in phase-2 trials.

The research reported geometric mean titers of neutralising antibodies in the volunteers, who were separated into low-dose, medium-dose and high-dose groups.

The results showed that the vaccine effectively induced neutralising antibodies in the volunteers and demonstrated good immunogenicity - the ability of a substance to trigger an immune response.

The research paper also evaluated the safety of the vaccine, reporting that no serious adverse reactions were observed. The most common adverse reaction was pain at the injection site, followed by fever, both of which were mild and self-limiting.