China's navy gaining edge in Pacific

DALIAN (China) • In April, on the 69th anniversary of the founding of China's navy, the country's first domestically built aircraft carrier stirred from its berth in the port city of Dalian, tethered to tugboats for a test of its seaworthiness.

"China's first home-grown aircraft carrier just moved a bit, and the United States, Japan and India squirmed," a military news website crowed, referring to the three nations China views as its main rivals.

Not long ago, such boasts would have been dismissed as the bravado of a second-string military. No longer.

A modernisation programme focused on naval and missile forces has shifted the balance of power in the Pacific in ways the US and its allies are only beginning to digest.

While China lags behind in projecting firepower on a global scale, it can now challenge US military supremacy in the places that matter most to it: the waters around Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.

That means a growing section of the Pacific Ocean - where the US has operated unchallenged since the naval battles of World War II - is once again contested territory.

To prevail in these waters, according to officials and analysts who scrutinise Chinese military developments, China does not need a military that can defeat the US outright but merely one that can make intervention in the region too costly for Washington to contemplate.

To do so, it has developed "anti-access" capabilities that use radar, satellites and missiles to neutralise the decisive edge that America's powerful aircraft carrier strike groups have enjoyed. It is also rapidly expanding its naval forces with the goal of deploying a "blue water" navy that would allow it to defend its growing interests beyond its coastal waters.

"China is now capable of controlling the South China Sea in all scenarios short of war with the United States," the new commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Philip Davidson, acknowledged in remarks submitted during his Senate confirmation process in March.

"There is no guarantee that the United States would win a future conflict with China," he concluded.

Last year, the Chinese navy became the world's largest, with more warships and submarines than the US. Though the American fleet remains superior qualitatively, it is spread much thinner.

"The task of building a powerful navy has never been as urgent as it is today," President Xi Jinping declared in April as he presided over a naval procession off the southern island of Hainan that opened exercises involving 48 ships and submarines.

While every branch of China's armed forces lags behind the United States' in firepower and experience, China has made significant gains in asymmetrical weaponry to blunt America's advantages.

One focus has been in A2/AD, or "anti-access/area denial". A centrepiece of this strategy is an arsenal of high-speed ballistic missiles designed to strike moving ships. The latest versions are popularly known as "carrier killers". The US Navy has never faced such a threat before, the Congressional Research Office warned in a report in May, adding that some analysts consider the missiles "game changing".

NYTIMES