China's mRNA vaccine shows promise

BEIJING • China's first home-grown Covid-19 vaccine using mRNA technology can trigger an immune response in as many as 95 per cent of recipients with no severe adverse reaction reported, according to data from the first stage of clinical trials.

The vaccine, known as ARCoV, is being jointly developed by Walvax Biotechnology, Suzhou Abogen Bioscience and the PLA Academy of Military Science.

A phase one clinical trial of the vaccine was conducted at the Shulan Hospital in Hangzhou, eastern China's Zhejiang province, to assess the preliminary safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the shot, according to a report published on Monday in The Lancet Microbe.

Between Oct 30 and Dec 2, 2020, the trial recruited 120 healthy adults aged 18 to 59 years to be randomly assigned to receive an injection of the vaccine or a placebo.

Subjects were divided into groups taking different doses of the vaccine ranging between five and 25 micrograms. Some 118 participants received two doses 28 days apart.

Neutralising antibodies were found among 80 to 95 per cent of the participants who took two doses of the vaccine, varying with the dosage they received.

The group receiving a 20mcg injection showed the highest, 95 per cent antibody-positive rate, according to the report.

No severe adverse event was reported among participants, but most of them did show mild reactions.

Among those who took 15mcg doses, 70 per cent reported pain at the injection site and 90 per cent had fever.

The mRNA technology delivers a bit of genetic code to cells, teaching the cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response to the virus.

Currently, two mRNA Covid-19 vaccines - one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and another by Moderna - are in use globally.

Those vaccines outperformed others in clinical trials and are by far the most administered Covid-19 shots in the world. The Chinese mainland has not yet approved any mRNA vaccine for public use.

ARCoV was approved by China's drug regulator in June 2020 to start clinical trials, making it the front runner among home-grown mRNA vaccines.

The vaccine is in phase three trials overseas, including Mexico, Indonesia and Nepal. But no data from the phase two and three studies has been released.

Researchers also studied using the vaccine as a booster shot for Chinese people, most of whom have received two shots of inactivated-virus vaccines.

In addition to ARCoV, alternative mRNA vaccines developed by Chinese biotech companies, including Stemirna Therapeutics and Zhuhai Lifanda Biotechnology, are also undergoing clinical trials.

Last month, the construction of a production facility for ARCoV started in south-west China's Yunnan province. The project is set to start operations in eight months with an initial capacity of 120 million doses a year, according to Abogen.