China's military prowess showcased at parade to mark 70th anniversary

China unveiled its newest and most modern weapons at a massive military parade to commemorate the country's 70th anniversary yesterday, showing off how its military technology has improved under President Xi Jinping.

The military technology unveiled by Beijing included a range of strategic weapons such as the anticipated Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and supersonic drones.

Keen military observers had long suspected that Beijing would take the opportunity to show off these advanced weapons at the parade.

Yesterday, Beijing rolled out 16 of its next-generation ICBM, the DF-41, in a show of its nuclear arsenal. The missile has an estimated range of between 12,000km and 15,000km and is capable of striking any point in the United States.

It can also carry a much heavier payload of 10 warheads, compared with the three warheads that the DF-31AG can carry.

"The overall message is to show China's determination to mount a credible deterrent to the US," said Mr Alexander Neill, a Shangri-La Dialogue senior fellow for Asia-Pacific security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.

The DF-17 on the other hand is a short-to-medium range missile capable of hypersonic speeds - over five times the speed of sound. It carries a manoeuvrable glide vehicle as its warhead that can shift targets in flight, which allows it to penetrate missile defence systems.

Analysts Antoine Bondaz and Stephane Delory from the French think-tank, the Fondation pour la Recherche Strategique, had said in a research note that display of the DF-17 would highlight "China's progress in designing hypersonic non-strategic gliders, a segment in which Russians and Americans are lagging behind".

Mr Xi, who also chairs the apex Central Military Commission, stood atop a Hongqi car that drove down Chang'an Avenue to inspect the formations. Other military hardware that made their debut past the stands filled with excited Chinese citizens, diplomats and the media included the Type 15 lightweight tank, supersonic spy drone WZ-8 and the Gongji-11 attack drone. China's latest aircraft, including five J-20 stealth fighter jets, also made an appearance in a fly-past.

State media said 40 per cent of the military hardware shown were making their public debut in the parade - the largest in China's recent history, featuring around 15,000 military personnel, 160 aircraft, 580 pieces of military hardware and equipment, and 59 formations in total.

In 2015, the People's Liberation Army begun sweeping reforms to transform it into a leaner, modern fighting force.

While its defence capabilities still lag behind that of the US, it has made strides in digital communication, command and control, and radar technology, said Mr Neill.

"I think it is fair to say, looking at the array of electronic warfare and radar signalling platforms on show, that China has made some considerable strides in its technological or military prowess," he said.

