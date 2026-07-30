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China’s military, coast guard, patrol contested shoal in South China Sea

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A Chinese coast guard ship reportedly firing a water cannon at a Philippine vessel in July 2026, near Scarborough Shoal, in the disputed South China Sea.

A Chinese coast guard ship reportedly firing a water cannon at a Philippine vessel in July near Scarborough Shoal, in the disputed South China Sea.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • China’s military and coast guard patrolled the airspace and waters near the disputed Scarborough Shoal on July 30.
  • China’s Coast Guard used verbal warnings, blocking, and water cannon to expel vessels they deemed illegal or harassing.
  • Tensions between China and the Philippines remain high due to overlapping claims in the South China Sea.

AI generated

BEIJING – China’s military and coast guard conducted patrols in the airspace and waters near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on July 30, separate statements showed.

Tensions have recently flared between China and the Philippines amid repeated maritime disputes and confrontations in the South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely as its own despite overlapping claims by South-east Asian nations.

The China Coast Guard said in a statement that it took necessary measures, including a verbal warning, blocking and water cannon shooting in accordance with the law and regulations to expel illegal and harassing vessels.

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.