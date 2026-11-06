China’s Macau jails ex-lawmaker in first national security trial

Former lawmaker and democracy campaigner Au Kam San is the first person to be convicted under Macau’s national security laws, which were widened in 2023.

HONG KONG – A court in the Chinese territory of Macau sentenced former lawmaker and democracy campaigner Au Kam San to 12½ years in prison on Nov 6 for subversion and other offences.



Au, 69, is the first person to be convicted under national security laws widened in 2023 in Macau, the former Portuguese colony and casino hub that reverted to China in 1999.



He co-organised annual vigils for victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing, something previously tolerated only in Macau and neighbouring Hong Kong.



Au, who was detained in July 2025 and whose closed-door trial concluded in September in three days, was found guilty of “subversion against the political power of the state” among other offences, a court statement said.



Au “personally provided, over a long period of time, assistance and collaboration to external hostile organisations in the collection, preparation and public dissemination of various images and information that were manifestly filled with political claims of a subversive nature against the political authority of the state”, the statement said.



He also sought to “incite hatred among Macau residents against the Central People’s Government, with the intent to overthrow and undermine the fundamental system of the state enshrined in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China”, it added.

In 2025, t he European Union condemned Au’s arrest, saying it heightened concerns about the “erosion of political pluralism” in Macau.

The organisation Justice Abroad said in July that Au’s family, including his wife and three daughters, had not been permitted to see or speak with him since shortly after his detention.

The family had received just one telephone call from him, lasting less than a minute, the day after his arrest, the justice said.

“My father dedicated more than 30 years of his life (to) serving the people of Macau. Nearly a year has passed, and we are still unable to communicate with him,” his daughter Cherry was quoted as saying in the statement.

“All we ask for is a fair trial, due process, and for his more than three decades of dedication to the people of Macau not to be erased or forgotten... (We) must be allowed to visit him or, at the very least, communicate with him,” she said.

Au was a teacher, but after the 1989 crackdown in China, he came to believe that Macau urgently needed to become an open, democratic society and entered politics.

“I admit that in the fight for democracy we have accomplished nothing, but I believe in sowing seeds and giving them a chance to grow,” he told AFP in 2024.

“Even though we are in a bitter winter, if there are changes to the external environment, these seeds in Macau may yet have a chance to sprout and forge a new path towards democracy,” he said. AFP