China's live bird markets resurface due to demand

BEIJING • China is reopening some live bird markets in the south of the country because that is the way the locals like their fowl - freshly killed.

"We only buy chicken slaughtered in the markets to ensure that the meat is fresh, and it's more delicious than the chilled variety sold in supermarkets," said Ms Rosie Luo, a student from Foshan city in Guangdong province.

While live animal markets are suspected to be the source of the novel coronavirus and some other diseases, the authorities had no choice but to let them reopen because some people refuse to buy their meat anywhere else. And that is important in a year when people need a cheap alternative to pork, which is in short supply because of virus lockdowns and African swine fever.

Poultry consumption in its various forms is rebounding as the country recovers from the coronavirus outbreak. China reported 12 new confirmed cases on Sunday, the lowest since March 13, and no deaths. As of Sunday, mainland China had a total of 82,747 confirmed cases and 4,632 deaths.

Rising poultry consumption is partly down to a plunge in pork production, which fell almost 30 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, as swine fever cut herds and the coronavirus lockdowns disrupted transport and labour.

Worsening pork shortages should push up demand for chicken as sales of fast food, such as burgers, delivered to people's homes and of chilled meat in supermarkets are seen rising, according to general manager Kong Pingtao at the agriculture industry portal www.boyar.cn.

Poultry producers are responding. Wens Foodstuffs Group, the country's largest breeder, said chicken sales rose 18 per cent in March from a year earlier as consumption recovered from the coronavirus lockdown. Sales of baby chicks by Shandong Yisheng Livestock and Poultry Breeding were up almost 30 per cent.

Back in the live bird markets, the agriculture ministry asked some provinces last month to reopen them gradually to help poultry production recover. Eight provinces, including Guangdong, the top chicken consuming area, have done so, though most are still closed, according to an industry survey.

Some local governments, including Fujian, Guizhou and Chongqing, have shuttered their markets indefinitely, according to media reports.

"Most live bird markets will eventually disappear, but it will be difficult to shut down all the markets across the country," said Ms Pan Chenjun, a senior livestock analyst with Rabobank. "In some rural areas where consumers have a strong preference for live birds, I would assume they might exist for a longer time."

The reopening of some markets could revive concern about their role in spreading disease from animals to humans. Research from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the US has shown that live poultry markets are a major source of human infection with avian influenza and their permanent closure should be considered to stop the occurrence of epidemics.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

