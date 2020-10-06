China's largest chipmaker says its US suppliers face more export curbs

BEIJING • China's largest chipmaker said its US suppliers have been issued with letters telling them they are subject to additional export restrictions.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) is evaluating the impact of the US Bureau of Industry and Security's export restrictions, which could have "material adverse effects" on its production and operations, it said on Sunday, confirming reports last week of the controls.

The chipmaker has had preliminary exchanges with the bureau in relation to the export restrictions and will continue to actively facilitate communications with relevant US government departments.

Last month, Reuters reported that the bureau had issued letters informing certain firms that they must henceforth obtain a licence before continuing to supply goods and services to SMIC. The letter stated that exports to SMIC "may pose an unacceptable risk of diversion to a military end use" to China.

While the US Commerce Department stopped short of placing the chipmaker on the so-called entity list, the measures mean SMIC has become the latest Chinese technology company to be targeted by the Trump administration amid an escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Observers have warned that US firms may suffer more as a result of Washington's latest move on SMIC.

China's nationalistic newspaper Global Times on Sunday said the move signals to Chinese companies that making compromises on their part would not lead to any concessions from the United States. China may also react by releasing an unreliable entity list.

Beijing-based Information Consumption Alliance's director-general Xiang Ligang told Global Times the US restrictions may push tech giant Huawei Technologies - one of SMIC's clients and another target of the Trump administration - to collaborate with SMIC. Together, they might achieve a breakthrough to counter the US sanctions.

China's Foreign Ministry said in a briefing last Monday it would "continue to take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese businesses' legitimate rights and interests".

SMIC said it has been operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of all jurisdictions where it performs its businesses.

The company also said it had no relationship with China's military.

SMIC is China's largest semiconductor foundry, though it trails behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the global market leader.

Both companies rely heavily on equipment from companies based in the US or US-allied countries to produce chips for clients.

The Trump administration has taken a raft of actions to hobble Chinese tech firms, citing national security risks. This has included putting Huawei on its trade blacklist and ordering TikTok owner ByteDance to divest the short-form video app.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS