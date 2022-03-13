China's key Covid-19 fighter is woman who hit party's glass ceiling

BEIJING • Among the resources Chinese President Xi Jinping has deployed to arrest surging Covid-19 deaths in Hong Kong is the Communist Party's pandemic fighter: a 71-year-old woman whose career near the top illuminates the glass ceiling in the world's most populous country.

Ms Sun Chunlan is the only female vice-premier in China currently, the sole woman on its powerful 25-member Politburo and, more recently, the top official overseeing its pandemic control.

Now, she has been marshalled to help across the Hong Kong border, local media outlets including the South China Morning Post have reported.

Ms Sun's pandemic response has been portrayed in the state media as decisive. After Xi'an hospitals left non-coronavirus patients to die during a lockdown this year, she ordered medics on the ground to "not turn away patients under any excuse".

When Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan, Ms Sun spent almost 100 days there without vaccines, helping the authorities to isolate each case, a strategy pivotal to Beijing's unparalleled success in holding back the virus.

"This is not a game of hide-and-seek, it must be implemented resolutely," she told a room of mostly male cadres at the time, pumping her fist, in rare footage of an internal meeting posted by the local media. In another clip, she called hospitals on a mobile phone to find beds. "How many are you able to take in? Three hundred? Very good," she said, wearing a thick down jacket and N95 mask.

Ms Sun's age will likely force her to retire after a reshuffle later this year and leave the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing. She will step down without a clear female successor and having been snubbed from China's innermost sanctum of power, the Politburo Standing Committee - a seven-member boys' club no woman has ever been admitted into.

"The system has been grossly unfair for Ms Sun Chunlan," said Associate Professor Victor Shih at the University of California San Diego, who researches elite Chinese politics. "She was identified in the 1980s as a promising cadre. After serving in provincial and central party leadership positions, she'll end her career in the Politburo when many male colleagues with thinner qualifications have entered the Standing Committee."

The lack of female representation in China's top government has gained greater attention after a series of scandals spotlighting women's issues. The National People's Congress, or China's Parliament, which held its annual meeting last week in Beijing, is considering an update to the country's gender discrimination law.

Ms Sun had worked her way up the party ranks from a watch factory floor to lead China's eighth-richest province, Fujian, and then the port city Tianjin. In 2012, she became one of just eight women out of some 160 people to ever reach the Politburo since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

But while her predecessor in Tianjin, Mr Zhang Gaoli - who was recently in a scandal involving former world tennis champion Peng Shuai - was catapulted from that post into the Politburo Standing Committee, Ms Sun never advanced further in the party ranks.

Instead, in 2018, she was made vice-premier and assigned the seemingly low-profile portfolios of health and sport, while her male counterparts headed climate and trade.

"Very little effort, if any at all, has been made to reform the gender stereotypes underpinned by old Confucian ideas and the deep-seated political culture favouring men in party promotions," said Ms Valarie Tan, an analyst at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies.

Ms Peng's allegations of mistreatment by the party's No. 7 official were wiped from China's heavily censored Internet.

The recent case of a chained woman who had been trafficked caused nationwide outcry, and sparked an investigation.

"Rather than creating more space for women's issues in China, the MeToo movement and Peng Shuai's case have reminded the leadership of the importance of keeping control over information and politics in China," said Ms Natasha Kassam, a former Australian diplomat in China who is now director of the Lowy Institute's public opinion and foreign policy programme. "The men in Zhongnanhai worry that other women could speak up."

In that environment, the path to power for women has narrowed. In the 1970s and 1980s, women headed ministries of chemical industry, textiles, foreign economic relations, and even the central bank - seen as fast tracks for promotions - according to a Bloomberg News analysis. More recently, they have been assigned to steering education, propaganda, health and the United Front that influences overseas Chinese, Prof Shih said.

Technically, Hong Kong affairs are not in Ms Sun's remit. That portfolio belongs to Mr Han Zheng, a higher-ranked vice-premier who sits on the Standing Committee.

But her rich expertise means she has been called up anyway to contain China's biggest Covid-19 outbreak, HK01 reported. In recent days, she has been giving instructions "at both macro and micro levels" on Covid-19 control from Beijing via a video link, HKO1 said.

"Sun's experience shows that female leaders are just as capable as men," said Mr Neil Thomas, a Chinese politics and foreign policy analyst at Eurasia Group. "But the Communist Party does not provide women with equal opportunities to rise through its ranks."

BLOOMBERG